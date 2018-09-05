REVE Antivirus Is Now Registered Under Government e-marketplace (GeM)

REVE Antivirus has been registered under Government eMarketplace. Under this e marketplace, a total of 20 REVE Antivirus products combination will be available which will facilitate online procurement of antivirus required by various Government Departments/ Organizations / PSUs. GeM aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement. It provides the tools of e-bidding, reverse e-auction and demand aggregation to facilitate the government users, achieve the best value for their money.

“We are happy to announce that now REVE Antivirus is registered under Government e-marketplace. This way we are spreading our reach to PSU’s, Government bodies & other departments, said commenting on this initiative, Sanjit Chatterjee – CEO of REVE Antivirus.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the National Public Procurement Portal was launched on 9th August 2016. Today, it has created an open, transparent and efficient procurement platform for government. Over its short journey, GeM has achieved many significant milestones such as GeM has grossed over Rs. 10,000 Crores in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) through more than 6.16 Lacs transactions on the platform.

In this e-marketplace, REVE Antivirus flagship & enterprise product ‘Endpoint Security’ will be available. The Endpoint Security is known for its quick detection compared to many another similar antivirus. According to the analysis report of REVE Malware lab, REVE is more capable and efficient to detect and remove zero-day viruses along with all viruses in the wild. The turbo scan feature in REVE Antivirus scans the files and folders of PC more swiftly compared to its counterparts resulting quick malware detection.