REVE Antivirus Appoints Kosmix as Distribution Partner for New Delhi & NCR

REVE Antivirus announced that it has appointed Kosmix as its distribution partner for New Delhi & NCR. Kosmix deals in IT software and hardware like laptops & computer peripherals. With this partnership, the company is looking at strengthening and reaching out to SMEs & Mid-size market in Delhi-NCR market. Kosmix which has a strong distribution network in Delhi-NCR will use their huge network to leverage their newly launched Endpoint Protection product, for Enterprise users which offers advanced security for enterprises using progressive and predictive machine learning algorithms.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjit Chatterjee, CEO – REVE Antivirus, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kosmix which would be responsible for positioning and selling our products. The strong channel base of Kosmix will boost our reach and channel presence in Delhi-NCR.”

In the words of Kosmix Director Mr. Akshay Kapoor, “We have tied up with REVE Antivirus to distribute their products across the Delhi & NCR region. With this tie-up, we are very happy to add new products in our distribution portfolio.”

Earlier, REVE Antivirus Partner Program’ for distributors & retailers was launched which has received tremendous response. REVE Antivirus is associated with some reputed distributors in India namely VinR Enterprise, PC Planet, Daksh computers, Meptek Computronics, Asset Infotech, Jaiparas Infotech, Neelkanth Infosys, Rathore computers, Parshwa Enterprises and Data Structure and scouting for credible partners in Mumbai, New Delhi, Punjab, MP, Gujrat, J & K and UP.