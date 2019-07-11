Retail Point Of Sale Solution – infoPOS from Infodart

Infodart Technologies Ltd, an Information Technology and System Integration company, provides innovative and customized business fit solutions to customers and help them do business better by leveraging Infodart’s expertise, industry-wide experience and comprehensive portfolio of services. Infodart’s IT service spectrum includes IT Consulting, SAP, Cloud Services, Oracle Retail, Mobility Solutions, Business Intelligence and IT Infrastructure.

The retail sector continues to reinvent itself as it stays current and matches ever-increasing customer demands for efficient services and best prices. Retailers around the world now realize that sustainable competitive advantage will be gained only by a deep understanding of consumer demands and comprehensive supply chain planning and execution workflows. This has raised considerable challenges for the retail merchandising business as retailers strive to achieve cost optimization with the best retail software and processes in place.

InfoPOS, Infodart Retail Point of Sale Solution (POS), is GST compliant and ready to meet your expectation starting from billing to sale, purchase, inventory&commerce, generate sales report and GST tax file, a one-stop solution to answer your need related to finance & accounting. It is designed to handle all needs of an individual shop or retail chain in an accurate way, as it is easily configurable and scalable according to the requirements of the customers as per their business type.

It is an integrated POS software with mainly 3 components: A POS front end, an inventory or stock management system in the middle and a back-office accounting system. The retail POS software is available in 3 variants including Mobile POS, POS register and web store, all integrated into one product