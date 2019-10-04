Remarkable Design Innovation Emerge From the 3rd Edition of Dell Designathon

Dell Technologies hosted the third edition of Dell Designathon as part of the recently concluded Dell Technologies Forum, an annual property of Dell.

Dell Designathon is a one-of-its-kind design challenge focused on bringing together the power of creativity and technology to inspire the designs of future. Powered by Dell Precision range of workstations, the latest edition of Dell Designathon saw a variety of concepts based on the theme of ‘Smarter by Design’.

Designers created concepts that were relevant, yet intelligent, intuitive and immersive across the categories: spatial, product and motion. With the understanding that design and technology go hand in hand, right from concept to end product, Dell Designathon gave the teams an access to cutting edge technology with Dell Precision 5820 workstation.

This Precision tower with exclusive Dell Precision Optimizer automatically tunes the workstation to run some of the most popular applications at the fastest speed possible thus, removing creative barriers.

Launched in 2017, with an intent to encourage & enable a community for designers in India, Dell Designathon has garnered immense interest in the last three years. This year, the event received an overwhelming response with 540 registrations across key metros.

Dell Designathon offered 40 participating teams with the right platform and state-of-the-art design machines by Dell to showcase their expertise.

The 24 hours high intensity challenge witnessed a close competition amongst the young designers, providing them with an opportunity to brew their creative ideas and to transform these ideas into reality.

Of the 540 entries submitted, 10 participating design teams were shortlisted from a pool of concept note submissions of the design ideas.

This shortlisting was done by a jury of experts from the design industry and from the multiple teams across cities, following were the winners of Dell Designathon:

Mumbai: Shutter Power for ideating on a system that integrates holographic AR with VR to create a robust learning environment under motion design.

New Delhi: BIT Studio for a multipurpose energy-harvesting balloons under spatial design.

Hyderabad: Outliers Ventures LLP for an IOT-enabled machinery that highlights potentially problematic equipment under product design.

Bengaluru: Synergy Property Development Services Pvt Ltd for a sustainable tech enabled rain water harvesting ecosystem

Dell Technologies also introduced a new aspect to Dell Designathon 2019 where the delegates of Dell Technologies Forum were invited to assess the top 10 concepts and vote for the concept that they think would redefine the future of Design.

The concepts that won maximum votes for the Popular Choice Award across cities were – Infosys from Mumbai, Iris Hightech Pvt Ltd from New Delhi, Shri Dhaatri Architects & Interior Designers from Hyderabad and Invendis Technologies India Pvt Ltd from Bengaluru.