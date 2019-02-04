Regional Consultant Collaboration for Enterprise customer DX needs – Next focus area for iValue

With the object of reaching out to the technology consultants and auditors’ community, iValue InfoSolutions had recently conducted a session with some of the leading IT consultants from Bengaluru.

With the new technologies emerging, enterprises need additional dedicated resources who can work dedicated on key areas like GDPR, audits, strategic level security, outsourced and virtual CIOs (in case of a family-run business). The Digital Transformation initiatives are also becoming increasingly complex and challenging. This demand had created huge opportunities in the market where established CTOs and CIOs, make their career as a consultant in various organizations. iValue, in its endeavor to ensure optimal solution to both partner and customer community is now engaging regional Consultants in niche areas of DX to enhance their capability.

Such an initiative was conceptualized by iValue to explain their product offerings and their strength to the consultants who are also becoming decision makers and influencers in many turnkey projects. With the first activity in Bengaluru, iValue is planning to reach out to consultants in various other cities across India in the coming days. Some of the top leaders from the organizations had a one-on-one interaction with the consultant and the core objective of the sessions was to have knowledge-sharing among the participants and as an organizer, iValue also got to know the prevailing trends in the market.

Speaking on the same, Krishna Raj Sharma, Director & CEO, iValue InfoSolution Pvt. Ltd., said, “As part of our GTM, we have been working very closely with the BIG 4 and large consultants on various Govt. and BFSI projects. As part of our enterprise initiative, we found it is critical that we collaborate with the regional consultants who have a greater reach in the regional accounts across verticals and harness on their expertise for better understanding of various challenges faced by the organizations. This roundtable which happened in Bangalore has really given us a lead start and we intend to replicate this across other locations. This will help us deliver greater value to our customers, OEMs and partner ecosystem”

Explaining the same, Sriram Srinivasan, Chief Strategic Officer, iValue InfoSolution Pvt. Ltd., said, “With Enterprise customer needs becoming more complex we believe Collaborative approach to effectively address their needs around DX. Consultant engagement is a logical expansion to our OEM and Patner collaborative model.”

Ramkumari Iyer, one of the participants of the event, said, “There were discussions about the actual challenges faced by consultants in the industry. There were discussions around IOT, smart city, hacking aspects, security build around current Aadhar system in India. Also, we enquired about the African market as iValue has ventured into that recently and got a good insight about that. iValue, as an organization respect the consultants and would like to partner in their respective areas to deliver professional services solutions in various field around Information security.”

Another participant, Murali Ramakrishnan said, “iValue’ s management is exploring the Go-to- Market strategy considering their big services portfolio. They are also having keen interests to explore newer capable partners for both solution architecting and develop solutions that can be a lever for product upselling. We are planning to have a detailed session on sectors and capabilities”