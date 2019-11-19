Ravi Chhabria appointed as MD of the NetApp India Global Centre of Excellence (GCoE)

NetApp has announced the appointment of Ravi Chhabria as the Managing Director of the NetApp Global Centre of Excellence (GCoE) in India. With a prolific career spanning nearly 3 decades, Ravi brings with him a wealth of expertise in the engineering and data management industry.

Ravi has been with NetApp for 14 years. He started his career in the United States and has a proven record of leadership across functions and geographies. He has many accomplishments to his name in the areas of product engineering, product management and leading transformation of professional services and support service offerings. As the Managing Director, Ravi is set to strengthen the culture of innovation, collaboration and inclusion at the NetApp GCoE in India. Anil Valluri continues in his role as the president for India & SAARC for the NetApp sales entity.

Commenting on his new role Chhabria said, “India is a crucial center for NetApp in terms of delivering growth and value to the company. We are committed to our vision of innovating relentlessly to drive breakthroughs in data management. With data driven technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and DevOps leading the digital transformation wave in India, it is an exciting time to take on this responsibility. We want to accelerate the success of our customers and partners. The NetApp India GCoE is a key player in the company strategy. I look forward to contributing to NetApp’s success as a leader in the data-driven economy.”

While at NetApp, Ravi has provided leadership across many company-wide initiatives and actively engaged with customers while heading engineering functions. His keen sense for business and technology has also helped strengthen the NetApp Excellerator, the company’s flagship startup accelerator program. Prior to joining NetApp, he worked with technology firms such as Sun Microsystems Inc., Silicon Graphics Inc. and other tech startups across the domains of product engineering, product management and general management.

Ravi has a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Bangalore University, a Master’s in computer science from Penn State University and an MBA from Santa Clara University in the Silicon Valley, California.