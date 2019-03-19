Rapoo VH200 latest Illuminated Gaming Headset

RAPOO introduces its newest ‘VH200 Gaming Headset’, equipped with advanced sound functionalities and cutting edge design, to improve player performance in the competitive gaming world that simply demands for the best. Designed to make even the most casual gamer feel like a pro, VH200 brings the never-ending gaming experience, unbeatable!

VH200 Gaming Headset comes with a soft, an ultra-flexible headband for comfortable long wearing, coveted with sports-performance cloth for a soft and comfortable fit even after hours of use. Reinforced with a 3.5mm jack to augment its connectivity, the headset comes with an adjustable noise isolating Mic that can be adapted to pick up only your voice, allowing you to be heard loud and clear without the distraction of any background noise, harmonizing a fluid multiplayer gaming and communication experience.

With 16 million light colors to choose from and impressive lighting effects, the headset adds a touch of sophistication to gamers personality. Equipped with 50mm magnetic neodymium speaker, provides a superior gaming audio experience. 180 degree head beam twist due to using of ultra-strong and durability material which provide hours of comfort for console and PC gaming. This is especially useful for tracking enemies by sound in-game.

“We are thrilled to bring our latest gaming headphone, which not only looks good but also sounds good. Tune into your favorite music or play your favorite games for hours, the headphones that promises precise acoustical accuracy” says, Mukesh Chaudhary – Country Head, India and SAARC, Rapoo.

Rapoo VH200 Gaming headset is available in black and White shades and has multi-platform compatibility; out-of-the-box with PC, Xbox One, PS4™, Wii U™ and mobile devices2. Backed by One year warranty, Rapoo VH200 Gaming Headset is now available in India across leading retail and ecommerce stores in India