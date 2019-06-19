Rapoo unveils its newest X1800S Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Rapoo launches its latest performer ‘X1800S Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo’ designed specifically to keep pace with the growing sedentary lifestyle. The Combo offers a spill-resistant design, with easier typing and navigation for seamless functioning.

The lightweight and compact keyboard is designed with sturdiness. Experience the high-level architecture, meshed with customizable Multimedia Keys that supports 1000 DPI High-Definition Tracking Engine which brings responsive and smooth cursor control.

The X1800S Combo gives away the cumbersome tangles of wiring cords. The long-range wireless Bluetooth connection virtually eliminates delays, dropouts, and interference. The 2.4 GHz wireless technology allows you to use the desktop from up to 10 meters!

Rapoo X1800S keyboard is comfortable and the contoured mouse is designed to fit comfortably in the user’s hand. The Mouse is built to last with 10 million key press lifecycles that sports, laser print keys that do not fade off easily for further durability. The Combo offers reliable wireless connectivity and long-lasting battery life at an affordable price.

Crafted with a noiseless design that ensures an undisturbed working environment and is built with a key stroke (mm) 1.5 and 5 million times of key life, to effectively release muscle strain, so that working for longer hours can be easier.

The product with 3 years warranty is already available with leading retail and ecommerce stores in India.