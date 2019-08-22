Rapoo Introduces Slim ‘9300M Multi-mode Wireless Keyboard and Optical Mouse Combo

Rapoo launches its latest performer ‘9300M Multi-mode Wireless Keyboard and Optical Mouse Combo’. Be it work or Play, experience the next-level of comfort and productivity with the dual combination. Both Keyboard and Mouse connects to the working device. They pair multiple devices, and intelligently switch among them with ease. Keyboard can connect up to 4 devices, and the mouse can connect up to 3 devices and simplify complicated cross-platform use and meet multi-tasking requirements.

With Rapoo’s power saving technology and low-power processing chip, 2PCs AAA battery for the keyboard can support 12 months operating and 1pc AA battery for the mouse can support 9 months operating. Enjoy accurate and smooth cursor control with the 1300 DPI invisible tracking engine.

Bringing convenience with its ultra- slim profile & compact design the keyboard is made of anodized aluminum and is only 4.9 mm thin with scissor-key technology which ensures perfect and accurate keystrokes. The keyboard is arranged in a compact position, to replace the function keys that are not commonly used by composite keys, enabling your desktop to be tidier. The chiclet keys with square rounded corners, makes every key strokes smooth and correct.

Rapoo 9300M Combo provides small switch Bluetooth 3.0, 4.0 and 2.4 GHz and ensures stable wireless transmission. You can use the combo regardless of USB port shortage or the loss of receiver. The product is available with leading retail and e commerce stores in India.