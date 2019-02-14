Rapoo extends its VPRO Gaming portfolio Optical Gaming Mouse, V29PRO

Rapoo announces the launch of its latest Optical Gaming Mouse V29PRO of resolution of up to 8000 DPI with Maximum tracking speed of 100(inch/s) and Maximum Acceleration of 20 (G).The mouse is neither heavy nor bulky at just 102 gms. With Left and right button switches, rated up to 20 million clicks whereas middle and DPI button rated up to 3 million clicks followed by side button 1 million clicks.

The Mouse switches bring exceptional click feel, response and consistency. The mouse also offers radiant 360-degree RGB light ring with effects and it is workable in system like Windows® XP/Vista/7/8/ to match for an immersive gaming experience. The V29 PRO features an APM-lighting mode that reflects your actions per minute with a spectacular light show.

“Rapoo V29 PRO is the perfect match for all gaming needs, whether it is sharp cursor movements, or speed we match the individual gameplay. The mouse is designed to make the gamers feel the endurance in their hands” says, Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, India, SAARC & ME, Rapoo Technology

The V29 Pro features 7 customizable native DPI settings that support up to 8000 DPI, which can be set to a gamer’s individual style or preference. The on-board memory allows users to customize lighting and effects and save up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming. LED lighting customization allows users to choose and set RGB colours on the 360-degree light ring & DPI button using Windows® XP/Vista/7/8/10 system. In addition, advanced customization tools include sensor performance settings, macros and DPI settings.

Designed for comfortable gaming sessions, the V29 PRO uses a flexible, braided cable for smoother movements and lasting durability. The mouse also features a comfortable symmetrical design with large skates for enhanced gliding and smoother movements across surfaces.