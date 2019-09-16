Rapoo Announces New Professional Gaming Headset – VH510

Rapoo announces its new Professional Gaming Headset – VH510. Engineered to provide highest ear comfort merged with premium stereo sound ‘VH510’ promises to bring an eternal gaming experience, making it more enjoyable.

The Headphone is supremely comfortable, with Lightweight Design and headband suspension system for unrivaled comfort. Its long battery lasts through a long day of gaming. The metallic ear cup with cool LED back light, makes it look chic and feel tough as every gamer across the globe. Offering a striking and durable aluminium design in addition to a wonderfully cozy set of memory foam ear cups that are perfect for marathon sessions.

Performing with 50mm driver unit along with 20 – 20000 Hz frequency response of non-stop gaming effects, the Headphone has exceptionally 7.1 surround sound, that delivers crisp highs and rich bass thanks to the Dual Chamber technology. Its adjustable sound modes further enrich the Gaming Experience. With multi- functional Hidden microphone, the Headset effortlessly allows you to balance game and chat audio.

Rapoo VH510 Gaming headset is available in black color and has multi-platform compatibility; out-of-the-box with PC, Xbox One, PS4 Wii U and mobile devices. Backed by One-year warranty, Rapoo VH510 Gaming Headset is now available in India across leading retail and e commerce stores in India.