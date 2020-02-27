Rajiv Upadhyay Joins Acuver as Managing Partner

Acuver Consulting Private Ltd has on boarded retail-tech leader Rajiv Upadhyay as Managing Partner. In this role, Rajiv will be instrumental in driving and sustaining growth for the supply chain execution company. He will lead market engagements with strategic focus on identifying and mobilizing avenues for new business growth. His primary responsibilities cover exemplifying customer relations for new as well as existing clientele, strengthening industry liaisons and recruitment of top-line talent.

“In line with Acuver’s promise of delivering unparalleled domain expertise through seasoned experts, Rajiv has a long track record of leading innovation and pioneering emerging technologies in retail and supply chain,” said Sunny Nandwani, Founder & Managing Director, and Acuver Consulting. “We are thrilled to have him join us at this phase of our growth where our goal is to penetrate the global market.”

In hot-pursuit of expansion, Acuver now is foraying into customer-experience, seeking to co-own its clients commitment to their customer’s delight. Things are particularly exciting as the company has launched its product engineering segment to build next-gen supply management solutions.

Prior to Acuver, Rajiv worked with Reliance Retail as Head of Technology, leading the team that orchestrated Ajio.com. He has been among the key architects for implementing cutting edge supply chain solutions and Omni-channel initiatives with leading brands like Target and niche SMEs like Expicient. With skills seamlessly spanning people, process and technology, he is a promising driver in Acuver’s talent arsenal. Rajiv’s interest is piqued by strategic systems like political landscapes and sports. He unwinds through badminton, travel and gardening.

Sporting an entrepreneurial-mindset, Rajiv created and managed his own online lifestyle retail venture for a few years. This entrepreneurial calling has found a perfect outlet as he will now steer Acuver to its next milestones. “Throughout my professional journey, I have focused not only on building large-scale platforms but also building and scaling organizations. I have a passion for building high-performing engineering teams that enable customers in their digital transformation journey. I am eager to scale Acuver to new heights,” says Rajiv.