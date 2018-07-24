RAH Infotech signs up with Cambium Networks to provide wireless networking solutions

RAH Infotech announced that it has signed an agreement with Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions.

“Cambium Networks access network solutions are proven rigorous and reliable over the long term, reducing maintenance costs and delivering a low total cost of ownership. Their Networks make it possible for stakeholders such as service providers; enterprises; governmental and military agencies to name a few, to build powerful communications networks.

We are very excited to be teaming up with them and extend their world class solutions in Indian markets”, shared Ashis Guha, CEO, RAH Infotech.“We at Cambium Networks are fully committed to our partners because we know how vital they are to the successful delivery and deployment of our solutions to end customers.

RAH Infotech has a proven and time-tested record as being a leader in value-added network distribution in India. We are positive that this association will be a mutually beneficial and successful one,” said Ron Ryan, SVP Global Channel Management at Cambium Networks.