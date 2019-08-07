RAH Infotech convened Security & Performance Summit 2019

With government agencies deploying latest technologies and improving their IT infrastructure at par with global enterprises, it has become all the more important for them to keep a robust and fool-proof security apparatus in place by deploying the latest security solutions that can address the potential cyber security threats at every layer of potential vulnerability. Not only that, the IT infrastructure also needs to be monitored regularly with right kind of testing and diagnostic tools to enhance business performance and offer best customer experience

Keeping that in mind, RAH Infotech, a specialized value added distributor of networking, security and cloud solutions, convened its Security & Performance Summit 2019 in New Delhi to apprise the government agencies, one of its most valued customers, the potential security issues that can impact in delivering the Government’s citizen centric services.

The summit was kick started by Chief Guest Dr. Jaijit Bhatatcharya, President, Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, who highlighted various security and performance issues faced by governments across the world. Sharing many data points, Dr. Bhattacharya also spoke about measures and best practices that need to be adopted by government agencies to safe guard their data.

Keynote speaker Manjeet Singh, Senior Vice President at RAH Infotech apprised the audience about the company’s security and compliance products and solutions aimed at government deployments. The highlight of the event was Security & Performance Roadmap by Digvijaysinh Chudasama, Public Sector Lead at Deloitte, in which he shared his insights on cyber security strategic plan outlining the goals and objectives. This was followed by Cavisson’s entire product portfolio overview and Skybox’s product overview.

Themed ‘Better visibility for enhanced performance’ the summit was supported by RAH Infotech’s technology solutions partners Cavisson and Skybox Security, and Knowledge Partner Deloitte. The summit was attended by over 150 senior government officials comprising of various agencies and PSUs.

“The whole idea of this conference was to apprise our Government customers the potential cyber threats that emanate from multiple sources including vulnerable networks, multiple device types, varied security protocols, and unaware users, and how to address these with right kind of security and performance solutions,” said, Ashis Guha CEO, RAH Infotech. “Having the industry-leading technology solution firms as our partners, we have been serving the Government customers for over a decade and are best positioned to understand the challenges they face in terms of technical know-how.”

SkyBox addressed Cybersecurity concerns and shared insights on attack surface visibility, compliance, and attack simulation. On the other hand, Cavisson highlighted performance testing, capacity analysis, app performance management, end user experience management and log monitoring & analysis.