RAH Infotech Addresses Cyber Security Issues at its Two-City Partner Meet

RAH Infotech recently concluded their two-city partner event aimed at enriching partner’s knowledge on the current and future cyber security issues. The partner meets where conducted in Bangalore and Mumbai which attracted more than 50 channel partners. Cyber security experts from Ixia shared insights on the top security issues which the partners need to address for their customers in the near future. Ixia also shared their world class security solutions which are future ready to address the security breaches.

“Interacting with partners has always been win-win experience for us. The partners get the knowledge on the latest trends and we get to understand more and more customer issues that are being faced in the market. We thank RAH Infotech for arranging a platform like this which serves the purpose of knowing the partners and the market better” said, Guruprakash, Head of Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group in India, “Ixia, a Keysight business, is a leader in providing security solutions. We have strategic strengths and momentum that we are trying to build in the market. The focus area for us is to take out best in class products and help our customers build great products, make networks more secured and provide visibility and we look forward to great opportunities with RAH Infotech.”

Ashis Guha, CEO at RAH Infotech said “These events give us an opportunity to reconnect with our partners and interact with them personally on technologies that will play an important role in the future. Our partners have always been a great support to us in achieving our goals and we wish to continue this relationship to achieve more. We have always chosen to take our partners along, in our journey. I am overwhelmed with the participation of our partners in our partner meets which are conducted across the year in different cities.”

The event was an open platform for partners to understand and interact with top security experts from Ixia and RAH Infotech. The key delegates Mr. Guruprakash, Head Ixia India and Mr. Bala Ganesh, Sr. Manager System Engineering & Enterprise Solutions APAC at Keysight Technologies honored both the events with their presence and addressed the gathering. The agenda of the event was aimed to educate the channel partners on latest trends in the security space.