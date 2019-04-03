Radware recognised as the Leader in IDC MarketScape for Global DDoS Prevention

Radware was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DDoS Prevention Solutions 2018- 2019 Vendor Assessment (DOC # US43699318 March 2019) based on the company’s strong global footprint in the enterprise and service provider markets and the accuracy and speed of its detection, mitigation and protection capabilities.

According to customer feedback, Radware is ridiculously always accurate and the detection methods are very fast,” said Martha Vazquez, IDC Senior Research Analyst. “Customers also stated that Radware will go out of their way to make changes and improvements to their products based on the customers’ feedback. Radware was described as providing a unique and reliable DDoS protection solution.”

“We’re honored to be named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Global DDoS Prevention and to be recognized by our customers for the uniqueness and reliability of our solution,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer for Radware. “It validates our commitment to providing our customers with dependable and real-time DDoS protection solutions that leverage our advanced machine learning algorithms for accurate detection and mitigation of emerging DDoS threats including IoT-botnet attacks, encrypted attacks and Burst attack protection.”

According to the report, “Radware has a solid set of features such as WAF integration, integration of threat intelligence, advanced analytics, SSL traffic inspection, cloud signaling and hybrid DDoS protection capabilities. Radware provides unique SLA times detection methods in less than 15 seconds.”

Radware’s suite of DDoS attack protection solutions provide integrated application and network security for a best of breed, multi-layered security architecture and attack prevention. Its hybrid DDoS protection integrates always-on detection and mitigation (on-premises or in the cloud) with cloud-based volumetric DDoS attack protection, scrubbing, and 24×7 Emergency Response Team (ERT) support. Its solutions provide industry leading protection accuracy with patent-protected behavioral based detection to protect legitimate traffic and real-time signature creation for zero-day attack protection.