Radiant eyes 50 Crores by 2020

Delhi based Radiant Info Solutions, a Value Added Distributor for brands like Alcatel, IP-COM, Netshell, Cyberpower drawn up a massive plan to enhance its footprint in system integration and channel business to the level up a whooping Rs 50 Crores by 2020.

Nishant Gupta, MD, Radiant said, “We have plans to raise Channel Partners at least 5 times, we enjoy a clear 10% market share in Analog and IP Phones business being Alcatel’s largest distribution house for Business and Home Phones in India for the 4th Successive year, we are confident to clock over 50 Crores by coming fiscal.”

The company enjoys the long term confidence from reputed names which includes CISCO, Polycom, IPCom, Netshell, Cyberpower , as majority of them were since Radiant’s channel business operation started.

He said, “ our business not only includes distribution but we also provide support to growing channel partners in order to help them understand various intricacies of networking and to enable them to pitch technical solutions to their clients & run their operations efficiently”, Gupta added.

“ Radiant, known for getting brands into Indian channel space and work on Niche products has recently added Swiss Networking Giant R&M and its structured cabling business in its distribution portfolio. This shall add closer to 15 Crores of business in our newly added Channel space,” concluded, Gupta.