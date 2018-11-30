R&M Registered Remarkable Growth; Targets 2x Revenue Growth by 2022

R&M around the world, announced its impressive YoY growth of 20%. With the strong understanding of the competitive Indian market, R&M’s growth was backed by the significant deals across BFSI, Telecom, Government and Healthcare.

With its sophisticated product development, high quality assurance and future proof products, R&M bagged huge orders from government and started catering its innovative solutions for Smart cities, Metro rail projects, National and International Airports etc., Consistent decision-making by higher authorities and providing end-to-end solutions to specific organizations helped for hassle-free business in India.

Gaurav Ahluwalia, Managing Director at R&M India said, “India is a competitive market to conduct any business. Tapping the main verticals and catering future rich solutions play a crucial role in accelerating the revenue figures. Immense dedication and in-depth knowledge of the team contributed in tapping BFSI and telecom sectors of India, which mainly fuelled this growth.”

“Aligned to Make in India initiative, R&M invested in a new start-of-the-art production facility which is helping us to grow further in Indian market. Currently we are the best fiber assembly factory in India. With the new production plant in Bangalore, we have increased our capacity to 500,000 man hours”, added Gaurav.

Targeting 40% growth by 2022, R&M India plans to increase the headcount from 200 to 300. Increase in number of re-sellers and appointment of new regional & national distributors are under process. Sensing the demand from Indian market, R&M sketched to bring new product line in FTTH segment by the end of FY 2018. In coming days, R&M Bangalore plant will be focusing on India and Global distribution of products.

R&M strikes a balance between economic, ecological, and social factors, and has been characterized by its approach to sustainability. R&M operates on the basis of exemplary ethical values, which is crucial for the company’s reputation, and consistently adheres to all applicable guidelines.