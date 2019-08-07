Quick Heal to showcase its next-generation ‘Lighter Smarter Faster’ suite at the 3rd IT Manthan in Odisha

Quick Heal Technologies Limited is set to participate in the third edition of IT Manthan, an exclusive event organized by the IT Association of Odisha (ITAO). Scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019, the event will take place at Swosti Chilika Resort in Odisha, and will be attended by some of the pioneering OEMs and leaders in the Indian IT industry. It is amidst this esteemed gathering that Quick Heal will showcase its next-generation range of customer-facing security offerings – Quick Heal Total Security, Quick Heal Internet Security and Quick Heal AntiVirus Pro!

Quick Heal’s next generation suite is aimed at providing a seamless and uninterrupted digital experience to consumers by protecting their precious personal data, banking credentials, privacy, memories and more from the wrath of cybercriminals. The new range of solutions are equipped with advanced and comprehensive features like Total Ransomware Protection, as well as Webcam Protection, Portable File Vault, Safe Banking, Parental Control, Web Security and many more, to give its customers an edge over sophisticated cybercriminals and threat actors.

Amongst the new features introduced by Quick Heal is Total Ransomware Protection, an industry-first feature which provides complete protection for important user data against critical ransomware attacks. Quick Heal has also introduced the Tally Backup feature in Total Ransomware Protection to protect and recover critical Tally files, along with the popular document formats, in case of an attack.

Portable File Vault, on the other hand, restricts unauthorised access to users’ confidential documents through state-of-the-art encryption and prevents deletion of data, while Webcam protection shields webcams against privacy intrusion attempts. Other features, such as Safe Banking and Web Security also ensure that Quick Heal customers remain safe and secure from potential threats and cyber-attacks when online – whether banking, accessing information, or just browsing through the Internet.