Quick Heal Technologies Limited announces 9MFY20 results, PAT improves 3.7% YoY to Rs 664m

Quick Heal Technologies Limited (“Quick Heal”), one of the leading providers of IT Security & Data Protection solutions to consumers, businesses and Government, reported its reviewed and unaudited results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2019.

Kailash Katkar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said; “During 9M FY20, we continue to see slowdown in the market leading to severe pricing pressure. We are strengthening our team to drive the next level of growth while we continue to build innovative, value-added security solutions for our customers while delivering value to our shareholders. We are constantly improving our R&D abilities organically whilst also cautiously looking for inorganic opportunities in the cyber security space.”

Nitin Kulkarni, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, added “Our constant focus on improving financial and operational efficiencies across the business is consistently showing positive results. We have reported improved EBITDA and PAT margins this quarter along with improved average revenue per license. We hope to drive more efficiencies from these initiatives in coming quarters as well.”