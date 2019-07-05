Quick Heal Technologies Granted US Patent for Anti-Ransomware Technology

Quick Heal Technologies has been granted a patent for its ground-breaking Anti-Ransomware Technology by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Post the patent approval, Quick Heal has become the first Indian company to indigenously develop and be awarded a patent for anti-ransomware technology.

The US patent grant adds to Quick Heal’s 25-year legacy of designing future-ready solutions aimed at providing best-in-class protection against sophisticated cyber-threats to individual users, enterprises, and governments. Designed and developed by Quick Heal’s state-of-the-art R&D and innovation center in Pune, the AI-powered Anti-Ransomware Technology further underlines its commitment to delivering the most advanced and innovative security solutions.

Ransomware have evolved over the years to avoid signature-based detection and, therefore, can easily sneak past traditional security measures. These attacks accounted for 23% of over 973 million malware attacks on end-user devices across the country in 2018 alone, according to the latest annual Quick Heal Threat Report.

It is against such a scale and intensity of ransomware threats – which far surpasses the preventive capacities of traditional security solutions and human-only teams – that Quick Heal’s powerful anti-ransomware technology enters the fray.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at its core, Quick Heal’s state-of-the-art Anti-Ransomware technology uses signature-less behavioral detection to proactively block new and unknown ransomware attacks in real-time. Its unique and advanced algorithms conduct focused activity-based detection, while also empowering users to recover their critical data in case of a breach.

Speaking on the patent, Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. said, “India remains prone to cyber-attacks due to insufficient awareness about digital security, coupled with the growing sophistication and scale of cyber threats. Against such a backdrop, we are pleased to present the latest addition to our range of innovative security solutions. The cutting-edge anti-ransomware technology is capable of providing advanced protection against the rising threat of ransomware to consumers’ digital devices and enterprise endpoints. The patent grant underscores our advanced cybersecurity capabilities and motivates us to develop more innovative solutions that can deliver the most effective and robust digital security to all of our customers.”

Quick Heal Technologies has recently been ramping up its core competency in product innovation with the launch of several cutting-edge security offerings. It has launched its next-generation ‘Lighter Smarter Faster’ suite (comprising industry-leading features such as Total Ransomware Protection, Tally Backup, Portable File Vault, Webcam Protection, Safe Banking, and Web Security), offering the maximum protection with minimal resource consumption.

Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies has also launched a proprietary, AI-led threat hunting engine – GoDeep.AI – to proactively hunt down existing and emerging threats to ensure best-in-class digital security to its customers. The brand was also awarded the Best Performance 2018 award by the prestigious AV-Test Institute for its Endpoint Security Solution, bagging the top spot in the category after undergoing intensive testing at regular intervals throughout the year.