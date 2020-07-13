Quick Heal redefines Consumer Security in India

Quick Heal Technologies has launched its next-generation suite of cybersecurity solutions for digital consumers. Powered by Privacy, Protection, and Performance, the new suite is designed to safeguard consumer devices while securing personal data and protecting digital identities. With this launch, Quick Heal is redefining consumer security in India as it delivers comprehensive solutions in line with consumer demands and ever-evolving digital and threat landscape.

In its Annual Threat Report 2020, Quick Heal has highlighted Indian consumers as the most lucrative target for cybercriminals. It has detected and blocked over 1 billion known and unknown threats targeting Indian consumers in 2019, which accounted to over 2.9 million detections daily. In 2020, researchers at Quick Heal observed a surge in the number of coronavirus-themed attacks – mainly in the form of spams and phishing emails – since the lockdown across the country.

On the back of an ever-evolving threat landscape – especially in the wake of the on-going pandemic, Quick Heal endeavors to redefine consumer security through its latest suite of cybersecurity products. Through this launch, it has incorporated industry leading privacy feature across it’s portfolio of consumer security products thereby ensuring a non-intrusive browsing experience.

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “At Quick Heal, we have always strived to be at the forefront of innovation in the cybersecurity space. Over the years, we have evolved ourselves by leveraging the latest tech advances such as AI and ML to deliver the best and cutting-edge security solutions to our users. As consumers adopt more and more digital technologies, it simply makes them vulnerable to threat actors who can easily bank on this opportunity. We understand this scenario well and thus strive to innovate our products and solutions at every step possible Our latest offering is designed in line with this vision and ensures that users remain secured in all aspects while they step into the world of internet brimming with hackers and spying agents.”

Quick Heal’s latest suite is designed keeping in mind the growing number of cyberattacks, consumer behavior, and, the evolution of the digital landscape. These solutions are aimed at providing seamless and uninterrupted digital experiences to consumers as they enter the new world order and patches loopholes against every possible threat to keep it at bay. Most importantly, the new product also focuses on consumer privacy along with the protection and performance of laptops and desktops – something that traditional security solutions still don’t include in their kitty.