Quick Heal Customer Mehta Hitesh from Mumbai wins a free trip to Hong Kong

Quick Heal Technologies Limited announced the lucky winner of the ongoing ‘Quick Heal Kharido Foreign Jao’ contest. Mr. Mehta Hitesh from Mumbai was adjudged as the lucky winner and was presented with the opportunity to fly to his dream destination – Hong Kong.

As part of the initiative, Quick Heal is giving an opportunity to lucky customers to fly to their dream destination – Paris, Hong Kong or Dubai. In addition, the contest will enable customers to win an assured gift with every purchase. ‘Quick Heal Kharido Foreign Jao’ contest is part of Quick Heal’s broader strategy to increase adoption of robust IT security solutions which empower customers to secure critical personal data residing on their devices from cybercriminals.

The proud winner of the contest Mehra Hitesh said “I am glad and overjoyed after being adjudged as the winner of ‘Quick Heal Kharido Foreign Jao’. I would like to thank Quick Heal for this wonderful opportunity and initiative.”

Vijay Mhaskar, Chief Operating Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said,” ‘Quick Heal Kharido Foreign Jao’ contest is one of the unique value propositions offered by Quick Heal to establish a deeper connect with our customers. I would like to congratulate Mr, Mehta Hitesh, the winner of the contest and appeal other customers to participate in this contest and make the most out of this initiative.