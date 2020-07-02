Quick Heal CSR associates with Shri Vishwavati Ayurvedic Chikitsalaya and Research Centre

The world economy has suffered serious disruptions in the wake of COVID-19. The pandemic has shaken both humankind and businesses to their core and brought them to their knees. However, frontline professionals such as healthcare providers, policemen, sanitation workers, government employees, and delivery personnel, among others, have still continued to serve people by risking their lives during these turbulent times.

Against this backdrop, Quick Heal CSR has associated with Shri Vishwavati Ayurvedic Chikitsalaya and Research Centre to extend support to the ‘Covid-19 Warriors’ of our country by distributing over 1 lakh Rasa Madhav Vati, an immunity booster ayurvedic medicine. Created by medicinal and herbal extracts, and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this medicine strengthens immunity against bacterial and viral infections, which cause cold, cough, body ache, and fatigue. This medicine also purifies the blood, aid the respiratory system and improves digestion in the process.

Commenting on the same, Dr. Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, it is our duty to come forward and secure the real fighters who are serving the nation while being on the viral front. We at Quick Heal Technologies are delighted to collaborate with Shri Vishwavati Ayurvedic Chikitsalaya and Research Centre to contribute our bit to the ‘Covid-19 Warriors’ with an aim to keep them secure through ayurvedic medicines. We will continue to take more such initiatives to protect India and its heroes in every possible manner.”

Anandnath Sangavdekar, President,Shree Vishwavati Ayurvedic Chikitsalaya and Research Centre said, “The frontline workers are continuously putting their lives on the line in the fight against Covid-19. Since they regularly come in contact with positive patients, it makes them highly vulnerable and puts their lives at stake. However, with our unique collaboration with Quick Heal, we can shield them from such risks through our immunity booster formulation Rasa Madhav Vati. It is developed by Shri Vishwavati Ayurvedic Chikitsalaya and Research Centre, Kolhapur and run by a charitable legacy Trust. We are glad to associate with Quick Heal and help our heroes smoothly sail through the crisis.”

Over the past two months, Quick Heal has been actively making contributions to the lives of impacted communities. It has distributed ration kits to the needy, provided food, shelter and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to various social workers, and also made generous contributions to the PM CARES Fund. The brand not only believes in protecting Digital India through its suite of security solutions but also shield the country in the real world through such initiatives.