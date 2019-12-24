Quick Heal Appoints Ms. Reetu Raina as Chief Human Resources Officer

Quick Heal Technologies has appointed Ms. Reetu Raina as its Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). Ms. Raina will be responsible for driving Quick Heal’s HR function and steer the company’s people operations, culture and recruitment initiatives. The appointment of Ms. Reetu Raina as the CHRO comes as a welcome thrust to Quick Heal’s ongoing push to connect its strategic HR initiatives with its business objectives by bringing on board a proven HR leader with an illustrious track record. With growing business footprint and product portfolio, the addition of Ms. Raina to its leadership team will enable Quick Heal Technologies to align its HR policies to sustain and amplify its growth trajectory.

Speaking on her appointment, Dr. Kailash Katkar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “At Quick Heal Technologies, we want our internal work processes and organisational policies to be aligned with the innovation that we are driving in the cybersecurity space. Bringing a transformational HR leader such as Ms. Reetu Raina on board is perfectly aligned with this vision. We are confident that, with her extensive expertise in driving people-centric digital transformation in organisations, she will assist Quick Heal Technologies to unlock the unparalleled potential that the man-machine synergy is enabling.”

Ms. Reetu Raina, Chief Human Resources Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “I am thrilled to be joining Quick Heal Technologies and its passionate, talented team of cybersecurity experts that is committed to protect the cyberspace from existing and emerging threats. I believe in the organisation’s mission of securing digital futures of citizens, enterprises, and governments around the globe and I am looking forward to contributing to it by leading its people strategy. Together, I believe we can further augment on the culture of excellence and innovation that Quick Heal is renowned for.”

Ms. Raina holds extensive industry experience and has worked across sectors such as Telecom, BFSI, and IT before joining Quick Heal Technologies. In her career to date, Ms. Raina has held leadership roles with domain-leading brands such as TATA, HDFC Bank, and Amdocs. She was the Head of HR for Network Software at Sterlite Technologies and had previously led the talent management function at Amdocs – and was recognised in both these roles for leading the HR transformation and creating future-ready structures.