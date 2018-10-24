Quick Heal adds to the festive cheer with the launch of the Quick Heal Total Security Festive Pack!

Adding more cheer to the upcoming festive season, Quick Heal Technologies has announced the launch of the Quick Heal Total Security Festive Pack. The festive pack gives Quick Heal customers four extra months of validity at no additional cost if activated on festive days. The days during which the offer can be availed are as follows: Diwali (November 4 to November 10, 2018), Christmas (December 25, 2018), and New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2018).

With several lucrative deals and discounts on offer, the volume of online transactions across all devices – be it mobile, desktop, or laptops – goes up exponentially during the festive season. Given the poor security readiness of Indian users, such transactions put sensitive data such as online banking details and personal information at the risk of being compromised. The Safe Banking feature offered as part of the Quick Heal Total Security Festive Pack provides a secure environment to bank and shop on the internet without being tracked by cybercriminals or malware. Apart from safe banking, the Quick Heal Total Security Festive Pack comes equipped with a wide range of cutting-edge security features such as Parental control, Ransomware/Malware Protection, Data Theft Protection, Firewall, PCTuner, Anti-KeyLogger and many more.

Speaking on the launch, Vijay Mhaskar, Chief Operating Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “People today access the internet several times a day for shopping, banking, studying, and browsing social media etc. What most users don’t realise is that, every time they log on, they are exposing themselves and their private data to advanced cyber threats. This is why we have launched the Quick Heal Total Security Festive Pack as the perfect gift for today’s internet-savvy, digital-first generation. Through this unique offering, we aim to help Indians protect themselves, as well as their near and dear ones, from the fast-evolving threat landscape.”

The latest offering from Quick Heal is in line with its vision to help Indian users defend themselves against a rapidly-evolving threat landscape through state-of-the-art security solutions.