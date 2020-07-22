Quantum Introduces Multi-Factor Authentication to Make Tape Libraries More Secure

Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced the addition of new multi-factor authentication software to the company’s Scalar® i3 and i6 tape libraries to secure critical off-line data against ransomware attacks. The new feature raises the level of security for data stored on tape, making unauthorized access extremely difficult, and underscores Quantum’s commitment to innovation for preserving and protecting valuable customer data.

“Tape is inherently secure, with its air-gapped nature, AES-256 bit encryption, and WORM capabilities. Our customers increasingly use tape as an ultra-secure data vault, either for a permanent archive copy of data, or as an offline copy to protect against ransomware and malware,” said Bruno Hald, Vice President and General Manager, Secondary Storage, Quantum. “Adding multi-factor authentication is one more way we are increasing the security of tape, in this case using this common but proven method to provide even more security when it comes to accessing critical data.”

Building on Recently Introduced Active Vault Feature

Introducing multi-factor authentication follows the launch in January of Active Vault, a feature available only in Quantum’s Scalar tape libraries. Active Vault builds on tape’s inherently secure offline nature by creating a totally “air-gapped” vault within the library. Administrators can set a policy to move tapes from the backup application-connected partition to an Active Vault partition, a logical area within the library that has no network connectivity or network-connected devices. Adding the Multi-Factor Authentication layer of security makes Quantum Scalar tape libraries the most secure hands-free option to store data in an offline on-premise vault.

New Ransomware Protection Packs Start at $9,999

Packaging these technologies together into an easy to purchase, easy to deploy solution, Quantum Ransomware Protection Packs provide all of these capabilities in small, medium, and large configurations. These Ransomware Protection Packs start at $9,999 and make it easy for any organization to deploy a secure immutable data vault for their most critical digital assets. Each pre-defined protection pack includes all the security features necessary to provide peace of mind against ransomware threats. Leveraging Quantum’s unique Active Vault feature, combined with military grade encryption and Write Once Read Many (“WORM”) technology, and now multi-factor authentication, Ransomware Protection Packs create a highly-secure offline backup copy of data. Specific terms and conditions vary by country; customers can reach out to their local Quantum representative with questions.

“Since January, we’ve seen great reception of our Ransomware Protection Packs both with customers and with our channel partners,” said James Mundle, Global Channel Chief, Quantum. “This new, more aggressive pricing and packaging will allow our partners to enable organizations of any size to protect their data in a secure offline tape vault.”