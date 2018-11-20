Quantum Introduces High Performance In-Vehicle Storage to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Development

Quantum Corp. announced a new ruggedized, in-vehicle storage solution designed specifically for mobile and remote capture of video and other IoT sensor data. Quantum Mobile Storage products are available in different capacity and performance models and are designed for mobile environment such as autonomous vehicle development, where each vehicle produces several terabytes of video, image and sensor data every day. It simplifies data ingest by including unique features that automate the process of offloading data to a StorNext shared storage environment.

The new offering, combined with Quantum’s StorNext high performance parallel file system, enables a complete workflow for autonomous vehicle development. Quantum Mobile Storage also has applications for other mobile storage environments such as rolling stock video on trains and buses, as well as military uses.

In-vehicle storage units for autonomous vehicle development must meet unique requirements. They must be designed to suit dynamic environmental conditions with limited physical space and electrical power and mobility. They also require sufficient performance and capacity to retain data streams from more than a dozen cameras and sensors operating simultaneously within the constraints of a moving autonomous test vehicle. Quantum Mobile Storage is designed specifically for this challenging environment, with many unique features.

Mark Pastor, Data Archive Product Director, Quantum, said, “Autonomous driving has the potential to change society in profound ways, and its development depends on an enormous volume of rich media. Quantum Mobile Storage products fill an important gap by providing an efficient method for getting this data from the vehicle to the analysis and development environment. This solution has been engineered to operate under the rigors of mobile environments, and therefore opens the door to a variety of other emerging applications.”