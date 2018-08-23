Quantum Introduces Converged Tape Appliance for Veeam Environments, Delivering Offline Data and Ransomware Protection

Quantum Corp. announced the availability of a new converged tape appliance designed to make it fast and easy to procure, install, configure and create tape backups in a Veeam environment for offline protection against ransomware. The solution is available as a single SKU, making it easier to purchase and implement a tape library platform optimized for Veeam backups.

The new converged tape appliance is particularly well-suited for customers seeking protection against ransomware, which has grown to become a $1 billion business with attacks increasing exponentially over the last three years. As an ‘offline’ storage medium, data stored on tape is not physically connected to the network, making it an effective barrier against ransomware and malware. Employing tape as part of a best practice data protection strategy helps enable customers to recover uncorrupted data and minimize disruption to operations.

Historically, creating tape backups with Veeam Backup and Replication required a dedicated external physical server to host the Veeam tape server. Quantum addressed this challenge by building a blade server directly into its Scalar i3 tape library platform. This approach eliminates the need to size, configure, procure and set up a dedicated external server, making it easier for end users to create tape backups in a Veeam environment. Users gain the benefits of tape for protecting against ransomware without complication. The converged appliance is offered as a single line item SKU, making it easier for VARs and distributors to provide a simple, one-stop solution for their customers.

Quantum’s converged tape appliance continues a history of integration with Veeam. Quantum solutions uniquely combine disk and tape to provide hyper-availability storage solutions for Veeam environments. Quantum’s DXi deduplication appliances introduced integration with Veeam, embedding Veeam Data Mover to help customers restore any file, application, and virtual server from DXi appliances. Quantum’s multi-tiered storage portfolio of hybrid storage, deduplication appliances, object storage and tape complement the capabilities Veeam has introduced with the latest Veeam Availability Suite, and this combination is designed to offer customized data protection solutions to address the cost and performance needs of a wide range of customer implementations.

Molly Presley, vice president of product management and global marketing, Quantum, said, “Quantum and Veeam have collaborated to make it easy for virtual environments to implement a tape solution that brings true peace of mind against the threat of ransomware attacks. Keeping an off-line copy of data on-premise is simply the best way to stop malware in its tracks.”