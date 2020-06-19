Qlik Announces Global and Regional Partner Awards

Qlik announced the winners of its annual Global and Regional Partner Awards, which recognize the Qlik partner community for excellence in several different categories.

“We are proud to acknowledge the achievements made in 2019 by Qlik partners,” said Chris Moore, Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, Qlik. “Last year our partner program and ecosystem helped Qlik capitalize on the growing enterprise need for modern data and analytics solutions to drive more value from data. Our global partner network continued to expand the adoption of Qlik through the cloud, while also growing interest in our data integration offerings to help customers successfully execute end-to-end data strategies.”

“Being selected Technology Partner of the Year by Qlik showcases that customers are increasingly benefiting from our joint value proposition of enabling analytics in the cloud,” said John “JG” Chirapurath, General Manager, Azure Data, AI and Edge at Microsoft. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration, with Qlik Data Integration accelerating the delivery of analytics-ready data to Azure Data Services, helping customers realize more value from their data.”