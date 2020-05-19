Qlik and Fortune Launch First Ever “History of the Fortune 500” Data Analytics Site

Qlik debuted the “History of the Fortune 500” interactive data analytics site in partnership with Fortune Magazine and timed with the publication of the 2020 Fortune 500 list. As the official analytics partner of the Fortune 500, Qlik developed a visual experience that takes users on a journey through the Fortune 500, enabling guided exploration of data related to company revenues, the historical events that shaped them, and the industry sector status and changes that emerged. Qlik and Fortune will also deliver a similar experience for the Fortune Global 500 later this year as part of a multi-year partnership.

“The History of the Fortune 500 gives users a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Rick Jackson, CMO of Qlik. “For the first time ever, it’s possible to enjoy a rich and detailed exploration of this industry standard chronicle of market leaders and industry sectors. Leveraging Qlik’s unique analytics platform, this site brings to life the data behind the story of the best performing companies.”

The site brings users through a variety of interactive data-driven sections including:

Starting with 1971, users walk through landmark market moments such as Black Monday, the 1994 Fortune 500 update to reflect the rise of services organizations like Walmart (which debuted at #4), and the Great Recession of 2008.

The site also offers a detailed, interactive sector analysis starting in 1995, showing the growth and evolution of areas such as finance, healthcare and retail.

There’s also a deeper case study window into the leading 2020 industries, focused on the technology, healthcare and food, beverage and tobacco sectors.

Visitors can explore a state-level focus on current revenues, as well as a historical look at metrics for employees, revenue and profit, and market value represented by the 2020 Fortune 500 companies.

“We’re thrilled to provide a unique and modern way to showcase the rich history of the Fortune 500 with Qlik,” said Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief of Fortune. “The stories behind the market leaders’ rise and falls come alive in this compelling visual experience.”