Punta Launches range of Headphones

Apart from BT speakers, Punta also launched a range of wired and wireless headphones naming them in tune of Indian musical notes. While Sur, Lai and Taaal are the wired version of headphones; Raag, Maatra and Mudra are the wireless headphones/earphones.

The headphones are characterized by high fidelity transmission quality with soft ear cushion pads for uninterrupted high quality music output. High performance 40mm driver units provide deep bass and audio quality ideal for mobile, any music player and portable gaming devices. The active noise control feature reduces unwanted ambient sounds enabling one to use the headphones for long hours. The wireless headphones are backed up by a 4.0 version Bluetooth powered by a 180mAh battery for extended playback time of more than 6 to 7 hours. The Wireless headphones of Raag and Maatra have active volume, play and pause buttons. The stylish Mudra earphone has a battery back up of 60mAh with a playback time up to 4 hours.

The light weight ergonomically designed range of headphones and earphones from Punta promises to provide unparalleled music experience to people from all walks of life.