Punta Launches Portable BT speaker, Candy & Symphony

Punta, a leading player in the field of computer peripherals and consumer electronics have launched their range of portable Bluetooth speakers recently.

Lightweight (290gm) it is, but the Candy BT speaker has a powerful portable BT speaker with an audio output of 7W RMS having BT4.0 version with a BT range of more than10 meters. It supports SD card, has built in FM and built in microphone to attend to any calls effortlessly on microphone. It has also got a 1800 mAh lithium polymer battery with a playback time of over 5 hours. The SD can support up to 32GB space. Coming in an electric blue color, the Candy can be a delight for anyone who would want to create his or her own music space wherever they are.

Symphony has an integrated 2.1 BT speakers packed with all functions that one looks forward to. It stylish aesthetics makes it a device to grace the interiors of any household. It has a woofer driver of 5.25 inches with input modes of Aux/USB/FM and USB. Symphony produces high quality, distortion free sound output with a power of 40W RMS. The stylish LED indicators on top of the panel and the compact exterior make it a delight for any music lover.