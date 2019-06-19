Punta launched range of keyboard and mices in India

In line with Punta’s commitment in providing state of the art product with high aesthetic sense; Punta have of late launched its range of keyboard and mices in India . One of the highlight of this portfolio has been the elegantly designed feature-packed OPTIMA Gaming mouse that is especially made for an audience who want impeccable gaming performance. The Optima mouse has been designed especially for gamers who demands accuracy, smoothness and the freedom in gaming. Optima has been able to receive great response from this fraternity not only because it served their requirements on elegance, specification and performance but also because it comes with a great price offering value for money.

“With a high performance series of Punta gaming cabinets already there in market, the Optima will only add towards the growing engagement of the brand with the gaming community,” said, Pranjit Hazarika, Director Punta India Pvt Ltd.

The new series of normal and multimedia keyboard, wired and wireless mouse will complement the existing portfolio of keyboard and mouse thus increasing its base in the market both in the consumer and corporate segment.