Printronix Auto ID Announces ODV-2D Barcode Printer/ Verification Solution in India

Printronix Auto ID, a provider of enterprise-grade industrial printing solutions, announces its popular ODV-2D Printer/Barcode Verification solution with three major upgrades.

The ODV-2D is the only product available that can verify and validate barcodes as they are printed. For added accuracy, data printed on the label is validated to match the data sent from the host and the barcode image is verified based on ISO standards.

This is the only integrated solution on the marketing that prints, verifies AND validates barcodes. This upgrade comes standard with the new release and can be added, at no cost, to existing ODV-2D printers.

Printronix is now offering a Field Kit that allows companies to transform their existing T8000 printers into an ODV-2D solution. The ODV-2D prints labels, validates and verifies the content, overstrikes labels with rejected barcodes and reprints new labels.

Additionally, it can provide detailed grading reports for every barcode printed and then be exported to a standard database file. Field Kits can be installed on any T8000 (4inch) printer by an ODV-2D Certified Partner.

Printronix has expanded its compatibility with third-party applications to capture ODV grading reports, enabling a full closed-loop barcode printing solution. This option allows companies that already use a third-party application to easily integrate ODV-2D reporting into their existing process.

However, the third-party applications are not required; companies can continue to use the Auto ID Data Manager, one of the many applications within Printronix PrintNet Enterprise software suite, to capture detailed reports of every grade and barcode printed.

“When we introduced the ODV- 2D 18 months ago we immediately captured the attention of the compliance and regulatory markets not only due to the 1D and 2D barcode verification capability, but also because of its ability to seamlessly integrate into production environments,” said Andy Edwards, Director of Product Management.

With the introduction of the integrated ODV-2D, Printronix has eliminated the need for companies to piece together their own solution from separate printers and scanners. Built on the ultra-reliable T8000 printer platform, the ODV-2D offers robust printer performance integrated with advanced barcode verification and validation technology plus a full suite of thermal printer language emulations and features that allow it to integrate easily into any environment.

As companies struggle to meet industry requirements for barcode compliance, many businesses are turning to barcode verification solutions to eliminate refused shipments and costly fines, as well as meet regulatory printing requirements.

The ODV-2D provides a comprehensive and affordable solution for this market.