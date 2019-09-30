PremiumAV’s Services Help Quantum Increase its Online Sales by 600% in One Year

PremiumAV announced the increased online sales growth of Quantum, PremiumAV’s vendor partner, in last one year. Quantum has achieved 600% growth in its sales on Amazon in last one year. Quantum has been placing all its products on Amazon through PremiumAV, leveraging PremiumAV and Appario’s tie-up. PremiumAV has placed products of Quantum on Amazon during its year long association with Quantum.

“It has been a successful partnership with Quantum for more than a year now. With our services and strong relationship with Appario, we have been able to place Quantum product line on Amazon and extending good profits to Quantum” said Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV. “We thank Quantum team for believing in us and using our services. Our services are open to all vendors who are looking to place their product son Amazon with better profit.”

PremiumAV provides its services to all small and big brands in the IT and mobile accessories space who are looking to place their products on Amazon through Appario. PremiumAV acts as the strong bond between Appario and the vendor to assure smooth flow of services, placing the products on Amazon and billings.

Quantum is the front runner in consumer electronics, security solutions & high-quality IT hardware/peripherals, with its unfailing commitment to highest standards of quality at most affordable prices. It has a meticulously developed network of over 200 distributors, 20,000-plus resellers and 20-plus service touch points. Quantum Hi-Tech’s foothold as a player is present pan-India in over 1,000 cities and towns.