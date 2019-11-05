PremiumAV Ties-up with Flipkart

PremiumAV recently announced its tie-up with Flipkart. Through this partnership, PremiumAV will take its wide selection of product ranges to newer geographies. It would also be able to serve the over 160 million consumer base of the Flipkart Group. The company also invites all small and medium consumer brands to use its services and place their products in Flipkart through them.

“We are pleased to announce our tie-up with Flipkart. This partnership will assist us streamline our logistic, inventory management, online sales and allow us to focus more on growth and production,” said, Sanjay Garg, CEO, PremiumAV.

PremiumAV has been working with various vendors like Quantum and Terabyte with this model. The products of these brands have been placed in Flipkart through PremiumAV services for hassle-free operations and smooth delivery.