PremiumAV Ties Up with Appario Retail

PremiumAV recently announced it’s tied up with Appario Retail Pvt. Ltd. With this tie-up, PremiumAV will not only be able to place its own branded products on Amazon but also products from other brands.

PremiumAV invites all small and big brands in the IT and mobile accessories space who are looking to place their products on Amazon through Appario to use its services and place their products on Amazon. PremiumAV will act as the strong bond between Appario and the vendor to assure smooth flow of services, placing the products on Amazon and billings.

“Selling directly on different marketplaces is not profitable unless vendors have a huge volume of products, so most of the small sellers stay out of competition. Through this tie-up we would like to invite vendors to use our services in placing their products on Amazon and improve their sales volume, profits, and revenue.” said Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV.

“We are confident that Appario’s expertise & proven success record will help us capitalize on local businesses across India. We are very pleased to announce this mutually beneficial association with Appario and look forward to it to be long term.”

PremiumAV has already been working with two vendors Quntum and Terabyte with this model. All products that are in Amazon of these brands have been placed in Amazon using PremiumAV services. The association of these brands with PremiumAV has been for more than a year now.