PremiumAV Launches World’s Lightest Total Security Anti-virus

PremiumAV launched PremiumAV Total Security suit for the end-points to keep data secure against all types of advanced malware. PremiumAV Total Security offers comprehensive protection and is compatible with PCs, laptops and mobile devices. With 24*7 customer support, PremiumAV Total Security comes with fast installation and tiny updates.

Premium Total Security assures top efficiency and offers complete scanning. It implements and protects the systems from sudden attacks and generates immediate alerts to the server administration. Equipped with real time shield and advanced firewall, it also provides anti spyware, anti-malware and Zero Day Threat management.

Sanjay Garg, Founder and CEO at PremiumAV said , “Unlike many other antivirus vendors, Total Security solution is designed to not only protect the end-points but also occupies less space, use less memory and power. Our security updates are very light but powerful in nature.”