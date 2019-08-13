PremiumAV launches Wi-Fi HDMI Dongle Wireless Display

PremiumAV, announced the launch of Wi-Fi HDMI Dongle Wireless Display. This receiver is specifically designed to meet the new age needs of customers who expect capable and high performing wireless display technology, along with the security and IT manageability features.

“We are happy to introduce PremiumAV Wi-Fi HDMI Dongle Wireless Display in the Indian market. This device is apt for customers who like to broadcast photos, videos, music and enjoy other multimedia content from their mobile device or PC to their TV,” said Sanjay Garg, CEO, PremiumAV.

The Wi-Fi display dongle is a special device to cast your mobile phone/MID/Notebook screen to another big screen through WIFI connection, under the popular standards like DLNA, Miracast, and Airplay. The PremiumAV Wi-Fi HDMI dongle wireless display provides uncompromising functionality and performance. It wirelessly sends the mobile devices’ display to your TV, enabling users to surf the web, watch favorite movies right from the couch with just a push of a button. The device also leverages best-in-class 802.11n/g/b wireless connectivity for a top-quality viewing experience even with HD quality video.