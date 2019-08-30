PremiumAV Launches 7 Port USB Adapter with Manual Switches

PremiumAV announced the launch of PremiumAV 7 port multi USB adapter. This single adapter is capable of charging or up to 7 devices at the same time. This ultra-compact form factor makes this adapter apt for the business travelers who rely a lot on multiple portable electronics devices.

“We are happy to introduce PremiumAV 7 port USB hub in Indian market. This multi-port adapter is a thoughtful design to address multiple charging needs of entire family or frequent flyers or for SOHO boardrooms,” said Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV.

PremiumAV 7 port hub is a powerful, stable and reliable adapter that is compatible with multiple OS such as Windows, Mac, and Linux. It is a easy to use smart device which requires no driver installation and supports super-speed data transfer up to 5gbps, USB 2.0 high-speed (480mbps), USB 2.0 full-speed (12mbps) and USB 2.0 low-speed (1.5mbps). Backward compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 this device also supports hot-swapping function.

Superior features like overcharge protection, over current protection and short circuit protection make this device a safe and reliable family charging station from unforeseen power surges.