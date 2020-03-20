Prama Hikvision Showcases Latest Smart City Solutions at Municipalika 2020 in Bengaluru

Prama Hikvision has showcased its latest Smart City Solutions at the Municipalika 2020 event from February 12-14, 2020 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. Municipalika 2020 was inaugurated by Shri B.S. Yediyurappa, Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka. Prama Hikvision demonstrated a diverse range of Smart City solutions, AI Technology Solutions, Transport Solutions, Intelligent Traffic Systems, and Mobile & Portable Solutions.

Commenting on being part of the Municipalika Expo, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. said, “India’s future is being reimagined by the Smart City Mission, this is a big opportunity to redefine India’s Smart Cities with innovative solutions. Municipalika has provided a convergence platform to discuss cutting-edge technologies and innovations. Prama Hikvision has showcased the latest technologies, products, and solutions to enable today’s Smart Cities. Our exhibits at Municipalika 2020 reaffirm our commitment to provide best-in-class solutions for the Smart Cities.”

A lavishly designed Hikvision booth at Municipalika 2020, showcased the wide range of latest products and solutions including Smart City Solutions, AI Technology, Access Control, Intrusion System, Ezviz Smart Home Solutions, PanoVu Cameras, Turbo HD 5.0 Cameras, Easy IP 4.0 Cameras, Intelligent Traffic Solutions, and Mobile & Portable Solutions, etc.

The 16thMunicipalika Exhibition and Conference presented a relevant event on city development along with CAPEX, IIPM, and Architecture in the Age of Millennials. The four-in-one international conference was organized under the banner of ‘Future Cities’. Hikvision representatives participated in some of the key themes at Municipalika Conferences. In Smart Cities and Digital Cities conferences, Vinay Mishra, Senior Vice President-Projects, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., presented Hikvision’s Smart City Solutions with intricate details. At the conference on City Resilience- Ashish Gujarathi, AVP, Non-CCTV Products, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., gave an elaborate presentation on Hikvision’s Alarm solutions portfolio. He explained the core functions of these alarm solutions to make the cities more resilient.

Hikvision’s representative Gagan Lamba, Vice President, Non- Government Business, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd spoke elaborately in panel discussions on Millennials @Public Places and Millennials@Homeat the CAPEX Conference. He offered insights into the latest technologies and security solutions. In the next session on the Millennials@ CAMPUSES, Mr. Sanjay Punjabi, Vertical Head, Education and Hospitality, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. shared his views on-campus security in the panel discussion.

On the concluding day of Municipalika conference, A.L. Narasimhan, Vice President – Strategic Business Alliances, gave an impressive presentation on Urban Mobility. He also participated in the Smart City Conclave, which had many eminent panelists and experts including Kunal Kumar, Director, Smart City Mission.

The Municipalika 2020 provided a mega-networking forum for governments, experts, entrepreneurs, and service providers to collectively find solutions to urban challenges. The Municipalika Exhibition & Conference in Bengaluru concluded successfully with thought-provoking conferences and networking sessions.