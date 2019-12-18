Prama Hikvision Showcases Latest Machine Vision and Security Solutions at P-MEC

Hikvision participated in CPhI& P-MEC India Expo in Delhi-NCR to showcase its latest security and Machine Vision Solutions to key stakeholders of the Indian Pharma Industry. The South Asia’s largest Pharma event, the CPhI& P-MEC India expo, a three-day show was organized from 26- 28 November, 2019, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. Prama Hikvision booth at P-MEC displayed a portfolio of next-generation Machine Vision, Access Control, Intrusion Alarm and Video Surveillance solutions.

“We are happy to be associated with South Asia’s largest Pharma event CPhI& P-MEC India Expo. It is a perfect platform to connect with the Pharma Industry stakeholders to offer best-in-class Machine Vision Products, Artificial Intelligence Technology applications and Security Solutions in Video Surveillance, Access Control and Intruder Alarm categories,” said Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

The 13th edition of CPhI and P-MEC event showcased the latest developments in the pharmaceutical space across the globe and focused on business, knowledge, leadership, recognition and networking in the field of pharma. Inaugurating the event, Dinesh Dua, Chairman, Pharmexcil informed that the industry should focus on improved regulatory compliance to increase pharmaceutical exports and a change in the pricing policy is required.The gathering represented the latest developments in the pharmaceutical space across the globe. Pharmaceutical governing bodies like Pharmexcil, CIPI and IDMA supported the expo.