Prama Hikvision Showcases Artificial Intelligence Solutions at Retail Technology Conclave (ReTechCon) 2019

Prama Hikvision has participated in Retail Technology Conclave 2019 (ReTechCon) in Mumbai to showcase its Artificial Intelligence Solution for Retail Application based on Advance Video analytics. Prama Hikvision participated in the ReTechCon conference ‘Future Focus: Rethinking Retail with RPA, AI & ML’. The theme for two-day conclave hosted by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) was ‘Technology-driven leadership- The algorithm of Success’.

“Hikvision’s AI based Smart Retail Solution equipped with Deep Learning algorithms were showcased at Retail Technology Conclave (ReTechCon) – 2019. Many Retailers were keen to know, how Prama Hikvision’sResearch and development effortis helping the retail business operation through Retail AI based Solutions. We got a good response from the Retailers community to do (proof of concept) POC for Hikvision AI product range. There is a lot of interest in Deep Learning Technology and business intelligence functions for retail support, including People-Counting, Heat Mapping, Queue Detection and Face Recognition,”said Mr. Ashish Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

At the Retail Technology Conclave (ReTechCon) – 2019, K. K. Dakhara, Vertical Head (Retail, Logistics, Warehouse, Gems &Jewellery), Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., gave insights about futuristic solution on Retail Technology based on Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Leaning & Machine Leaning Algorithm during a panel discussion on ‘Future Focus: Rethinking Retail with RPA, AI & ML’.

He further added, How RPA, AI & ML technology is an extension of existing technology and leverage to Retailers for coping up on cut throat competition where margins are going to be thinner and customer expectation increasing day by day. With the example of Hikvision’s RoboticAutomation and AI based Solution, he explained how technology can increase the operational efficiency and useful to provide personalized service to customers. He further elaborated, “Current trends and technology-driven leadership can become algorithm of Success in Retail Business.”

The latest products and AI based solutions was showcased by Prama Hikvision at ReTechCon included, Facial Recognition, Gender Analysis, Footfall Count, Heat Map Analysis, SKU Analysis, Que Management, VIP Greetings on Digital signage, CCTV Integration with POS, Packet tracking, Invoice reading, Integrated Solution for CCTV, Intrusion and Fire, Loss Prevention Solution, Access Control, Time & Attendance, Hikvision’ s Consumer Product range, Amazon Alexa Integrated IPC range and Central monitoring, command and control system.

The event was the preferred platform for the release of several products and a report by RAI and ValueFirst titled ‘Technology driven leadership in Retail,’ that helps in understanding the state of Retail and supply chain in the Indian marketing context. For Prama Hikvision, Retail Technology Conclave 2019 proved to be the suitable platform for showcasing the cutting-edge Retail Artificial Intelligence Solutions.