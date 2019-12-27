Prama Hikvision Premiers Smart Security Innovations at IFSEC India

Prama Hikvision, a provider of innovative video security products and solutions, exhibited its latest innovative technologies, products and solutions with a firm resolve for ‘Make in India’ at the IFSEC India 2019 from December 19 to 21, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. Prama Hikvision booth got an overwhelming response from the security professional community.

Commenting on this momentous occasion Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are brimming with ‘Make in India’ spirit while participating in IFSEC India 2019, this year marks the 10th anniversary of Prama Hikvision India and booth reflects the true spirit behind the grand vision and mission of‘Make in India’roadmap. The big wins at the latest IHS report (No.1 in India and World) and a&sSecurity 50(Globally No. 1) has reaffirmed our market leadership. We have got a positive response to our ‘Make in India’ manufacturing facility and India specific products in the Indian security market. The overwhelming response from the security professional community has reaffirmed our initiative.”

He further added, “We had displayed the smart security innovations and diverse AI enabled applications to showcase our technology prowess and capabilities. We also showcased products and solutions in Machine Vision and Robotics categories. The Hikvision’score technologies on display wereFacial Recognition, ANPR, False Alarm Reduction, Color Imaging 24/7,Ultra Low Light Imaging,4K Resolution, Smooth Streaming, Thermal Imaging, Seamless Image Stitching, Power over Coax, Power over Ethernet,H.265+ Codec, Direct Streaming and Alarm Verification.”

The ornately designed Prama Hikvision booth displayed the features of latest video surveillance cameras including ColorVu, AcuSense, Thermal, DarkFighter-X, Anti-corrosion and Underwater,while showcasing their core technologies and specifications. The live demos of Smart Home (EZVIZ Smart Home Products and Solutions), Video Surveillance (DeepinView Camera, DeepinMind NVR, Easy IP 4.0, ColorVu and AcuSense Cameras), Access control (Face Recognition Terminals), Perimeter Security (Security Radar), and Intrusion Alarm (AXHub Hybrid) product categories were displayed at the booth. In the special product category, WalkThrough Metal Detector, Smart Pole, Interactive Screen and Transparent LED Screen were displayed at the IFSEC India expo.