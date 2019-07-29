Prama Hikvision Launches ‘Bravery Awards’ at Hikvision Expo in Gujarat

Prama Hikvision successfully launched the first ever edition of Bravery Awards at the Hikvision Expo on 24th July in Rajkot, Gujarat. The first of its kind, Bravery Awards, aim to recognize and honour the exemplary, exceptionally meritorious and heroic acts of police professionals in extraordinary circumstances. The Bravery Awards were conferred by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agarwal, Assistant Police Commissioner Ajay Chaudhary and DGP Jadeja.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are extremely pleased to launch the first of its kind awards, the ‘Bravery Awards’, given to recognize and felicitate police professionals who have set an example in demonstrating exceptional courage to protect the lives and property of citizens of India. Committed to our vision of making citizen’s security a top priority, the awards are a step forward in inspiring the police professionals to go beyond their call of duty and enable a secure environment for the citizens across the country. The ‘Bravery Awards’ truly reiterate our ambition of pursuing excellence in security technology implementation in India and encourage us to further set higher standards in security and surveillance industry through breakthrough solutions.”

He further said, “Hikvision’s team of experts presented the best-in-class technologies and product innovations through technical sessions during at the Hikvision Expo in Gujarat. We also unveiled the latest products applications and innovative solutions, including Artificial Intelligence, AI Cloud, Big Data and IoT. We got overwhelming response to our latest range of IP cameras, PIR Cameras, Access control Products, Video Door phones, Ezviz Cameras, Face Recognition Terminals and Swing Gates, Smart Pole, ECS (Emergency Call Switch), etc. at the event.”

In his keynote address, Manoj Agarwal, Commissioner of Police, Rajkot, encouraged Hikvision to bring in more technology that can assist in investigation of incidents and also build more analytics. He further said, innovative technology like Face Recognition will help in curbing crime. He thanked Hikvision for taking initiative in recognising Police personnel and awarding them with Bravery Awards.

The ‘Bravery Awards’ were given to total 9 police personnel for their exemplary service and bravery on the line of duty. Dedicated to salute brave policemen, who have shown exceptional courage beyond the call of duty, the Hikvision awards were presented to three Policemen – Sub Inspector D.P. Unadkat, Sub Inspector H.B. Dhandhalya, PC Sanjay Kumar Babubhai Rupapara and a team of six Cyber Police Professionals including PSI D. B. Gadhavi, PSI S. S. Nair, PSI K. J. Rana, ASI C. M. Chavda, HC Jaydevbhai Bosiya and PC Chhanubhai Gohil.

Hikvision Expo was organized with the core objective of promoting security technology awareness among the security professionals, citizens and channel partners. As a part of first leg of our Pan India initiative Hikvision Expo was organized in three major cities of Gujarat (Surat (19th July), Ahmedabad (22nd July) and Rajkot (24th July) by inviting all the key stakeholders of security ecosystem partners. The Hikvision Expo provided the latest security and surveillance technology updates by experts in special interactive sessions and live demonstrations.

Prama Hikvision India has planned ‘Hikvision Expo’ as a part of its Pan India initiative to promote security technology and product awareness among channel partners, system integrators, end-users and security professionals. The first leg of Hikvision Expo was successfully concluded in Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot, it got an overwhelming response from the security professional community in Gujarat.