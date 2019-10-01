Prama Hikvision inaugurates India’s first and largest integrated world-class security & surveillance facility

Prama Hikvision inaugurated India’s largest and first world-class manufacturing facility located at Vasai near Mumbai.

Dr. V.K. Saraswat (Member, Niti Aayog and former Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and former Chief Scientific Advisor to the Indian Minister of Defence) and Dr Neeraj Sinha (Adviser, Science & Technology) inaugurated the new facility.

With this new facility, which is part of an investment commitment of INR 500 crores, Prama Hikvision will not only be able to cater to a fast expanding domestic market but also overseas market in a phased manner.

Employing over 2000 skilled and semi-skilled employees, the brown-field facility is spread over 12 acres of land comprising end-to-end production capabilities, which will also support a localization target of 50% initially and gradually transitioning to 100% localization in the next 18 months. An ISO 9001:2015 certified facility, the new factory has the capability to manufacture over 850 product models.

Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., said, “This new integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is an expression of our full commitment to the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ program. We remain committed as a long-term partner of the country and continue to pursue our vision of ‘Make in India for a Safer India’ with manifold commitments. We have so far invested Rs 500 Cr in this new plant with further investment commitments in the pipeline to ramp up productions, local R&D, skilling and giving back to the communities.This new unit has an installed capacity to make 1.5 million cameras per month. It has nine lines that does surface mount technology level manufacturing and enables us to make electronic chips and cameras locally instead of importing them. To upskill a significant part of the workers in this factory, many of them being unemployed before joining us, we have developed in-house training programs comprising world-class modules thus bringing them into the mainstream socio-economic fold”.

A first-generation entrepreneur and having built Prama Hikvision from a humble start since its inception in 2005, Ashish P. Dhakan is today a leader of the Indian security and surveillance industry and is credited for setting gold standards now acknowledged the world over.

The new facility will make Prama Hikvision the only video surveillance products and solutions brand that is truly made in India. Prama Hikvision has been progressively using printed circuit boards (PCBs) at this new facility to ensure full alignment with the Government of India’s Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP) goals.

With an installed capacity of 1.5 million cameras per month, the facility has a potential to grow at 30% year-on-year. With this kind of a capacity, Prama Hikvision is already enjoying a market penetration above 35% in India.

Driving the future of surveillance in India with an intuitive integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its cutting-edge products and solutions, Prama Hikvision has established itself as a market leader by setting new benchmarks in the security and surveillance industry.

As a true market leader, the company also has a technical support call center,R&D center and 17 RMA centers.