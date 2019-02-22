Pragyan returns in 2019 bigger than before with a multitude of exciting events

Pragyan presents a one-of-a-kind event cluster, namely BYTEHOC.With 5 events in the bag, BYTEHOC is a cluster that is bound to get every coder up on their seats, making their hands itch as they bid to code their way to glory.

The first event is Capture The Flag, a computer security competition that requires participants to be alert at each step of the way. With due importance given to stenography, reverse

engineering, binary analysis and cryptography, Capture The Flag is an ethical hacking contest that encompasses major disciplines of professional computer security work, all divided into short, quantifiable exercises.

Next up is Code Character. An online AI programming competition, Code Character is one such competition that aims to bring to you the solutions for the future, by means of an interactive gaming atmosphere. Test your code against dedicated Artificial Intelligences and other participants in this strategy game, as you bid to climb up the leaderboard.

The third event in this cluster is Pragyan’s very own ML Challenge. Apply your Machine Learning knowledge to predict future changes and growth potentials in the market. Unleash the coder in you and create a world-class program that helps you outrun all other business giants. Next up on the list is Code Venatic. Unleash your ability of meta-thinking and stay one step ahead of others when it comes to programming by maximizing your logic potential. This unconventional coding contest requires you to bring with you an innovative mind to the table so as to generate a source code from given executable file.

Finally, we have the team event ‘Three’s a Crowd’. Employ your strategising, teamwork, leadership and coding skills in tandem for this unconventional coding competition. With wacky events that are bound to excite all coders alike, we look forward to seeing you showcase your coding skills at Pragyan ’19, in the BYTEHOC cluster.