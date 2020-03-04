POWERCON honoured as the ‘Independent Service Provider of the Demi-Decade: 2016-2020 at New Delhi

POWERCON, India’s First Renewable Energy Asset Management Company, was recognized for its domain expertise, proven results of distinct rise in renewable energy generation and an extensive drive down of per unit generation cost; sustainably over a period of 5 years. The RE Assets 2020 Forum honoured POWERCON as ‘Independent Service Provider of the Demi- Decade : 2016-2020’ at New Delhi.

POWERCON has been the leader in the renewable energy sector developing intelligent solutions for modern India. Year after year, they have scaled new heights bringing in greater transparency, faster response rates and delivering higher output. Asset Owners and IPPs have witnessed a rise in generation and hence the revenue by as much as 12 to 15 percent compared to their yesteryears performance, as a result of their partnership with POWERCON.

Construing from the founding principle of POWERCON, Praveen Kakulte, CEO at the Power Group said, “Our final delivery will always be ‘Electricity at an affordable rate’. We are structured to optimize energy production, to enhance asset life and to lower the cost of generation. ‘More MWh of Energy per MW of installed Power, over entire lifetime of the assets’ is our mission.”

Complementing POWERCON’s scientifically oriented optimisation solutions, Praveen said, “if policy directions were to be re-oriented towards targetting MWh instead of MW, it would result in an overall productivity gain of at least 10% from the same assets. India would hence prevent the otherwise needed 10% additional investment in new installations without scarifying the overall electricity yield. It would mean preventing an avoidable expenditure of INR 36,000 Crores on the 6 of 60 GW which could better serve the much-needed national social responsibilities like nutrition, health, and education.”

With physical presence across 7 states in the country and remote governance across 21 countries, POWERCON supports 40 GW from their state-of-the-art Asset Management Studio in Pune. Recognised as Asia’s only & 1st ISP operated Studio, asset class covering Wind, Solar PV, Hydro, Hybrids, etc. of many legendary IPPs are managed integrally, on their Energy Studio Pro® IT enabled asset management platform of partner BaxEnergy. Use of drone technologies with thermal imaging to capture data beyond the in-built sensory of the turbines has provided a greater see through capability to the wind asset management industry making operations simple & yield efficient.

POWERCON’s contribution in technical assessment has revealed insights on yield optimization, reliability enhancement, longevity and technical valuation enabling compensation, recoveries, improvisation and M&A’s, for 5.5+ GW across 60+ Indian wind parks with 17 turbine variants.

Innovative IoT solutions derived from wind domain knowledge, data driven approach, deep-diving into functionalities, the minute detailing and technology enabled resolution from a value stand-point has helped POWERCON in contributing significantly across the renewable energy production industry in India!