Portronics Launches Mport 4C1 a 4-in-1 Multimedia HUB

Portronics has launched “Mport 4C1”, a 4-in-1 Type-C to Type C/USB/HDMI/VGA connector. With this launch, Portronics has added another jewel to its existing series of USB hub.

Portronics Mport 4C1 is a smart & sleek, portable plug n play device that can solve all your woes. It is your perfect on-the-go companion which helps you to connect up to 4 different smart devices of different connector types to the Type C port of your laptop.

Connects simultaneously, up to 4 different gadgets to your Type C Laptop using 4 ports – a USB 3.0 at a super speed of 5GBPS, a Type C, an HDMI at 4K/60FPS and a VGA 1080P Ultra HD.

Mport 4C1 is a USB 3.0 Type C Multimedia Adapter, not only performs Power Delivery but also facilitates Data transfer. This enables MacBook recharging at a full-speed while remaining connected to other devices simultaneously.

Mport 4C1 – guarantees a fast and stable Data transfer. The transfer speed of Type C is 5Gbps, which is 10 times faster as compared to USB 2.0 which is around 480mbps. For example, a single HD movie of around 1GB size only needs about a few seconds to be transferred through on Mport 4C1.

With built-in protection from over-voltage and over-current, Mport 4C1 is designed to keep all your digital devices safe.